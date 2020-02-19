South Hadley organ recipient forms lasting bond with donor’s family

(Mass Appeal) – Becoming an organ donor can save multiple lives. Robert O’Connor received a new lease on life when he received a heart transplant last year.

O’Connor’s new heart came from Dakota Reid, a 16-year-old from Virginia who died tragically in an accident. After O’Connor and the Reid’s family connected, he had an idea. He wanted the Reid’s to still be able to feel Dakota’s presence. He made a recording of his new heart beating and, in a video that has since gone viral, sent it to Reid’s family.

Both men want to spread the word about the importance of organ donation. You can register as an organ donor when applying for a new driver’s license or renewing your current license. You can also register at www.OrganDonor.org. Be sure to talk to your family about your wishes, too.