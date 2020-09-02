Special exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Assoc.

(Mass Appeal) – The Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association is celebrating its 150 Anniversary with a special exhibit at the Memorial Hall Museum. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us with a preview.

According to Radigan, the purpose of the exhibit is to take a look back at the values that the organization’s founders chose to preserve. It also looks ahead, asking people what objects represent the values of today and should be preserved for 150 years from now.

Admission to the exhibit is free and the Memorial Hall Museums is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the Labor Day holiday. For more information, visit Deerfield-Ma.org.