Spiced scones with roast peaches

(Mass Appeal) – Don’t say goodbye to summer quite yet! Use local peaches to make a batch of scones. Roasting the peaches first helps their texture in the finished product. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com returns to share her recipe.

Roasted Peach Scones

Course: Breakfast or Tea

Cuisine: American

Servings: Makes 8 to 16 scones

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 40 minutes (divided)

Ingredients:

2-1/2 cups chopped peaches (2 to 3 peaches), skins on

1/2 cup sugar plus a bit more as needed for sprinkling

2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

optional flavorings to taste: 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon dried ginger, or 1 teaspoon chopped crystallized ginger

1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter

1 egg

2/3 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

Cooking Directions:

First, roast the peaches. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper or nonstick aluminum foil. Spread the peach pieces out on the prepared cookie sheet.

Roast the peaches for 10 minutes; then stir them and roast them for another 10 minutes (but check them after 5 minutes just in case they are sticking or starting to blacken).

Remove the peaches from the pan (they will be wet so this is a sort of scraping process) and let them cool before adding them to the scone dough.

For the scones, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease 2 baking sheets or line them with parchment. Combine the sugar, the flour, the baking powder, the baking soda, and the salt. Stir in an optional flavoring if you wish. Cut in the butter, but be careful not to overmix. Stir the fruit into this mixture.

In a separate bowl, combine the egg, the buttermilk, and the vanilla or almond extract. Add the peach mixture and blend briefly. Drop the batter in clumps onto the baking sheets. You may either make large scones (you’ll end up with 6 to 8 of them) or smallish ones (12 to 16).

Sprinkle additional sugar on top for added flavor and crunch. Bake for 18 to 25 minutes, depending on size.