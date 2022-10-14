(Mass Appeal) – Making pumpkin cookies is a tradition for many this time of year. If you want to start this tradition too, Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, shares a recipe for this fall dessert.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose gluten free flour

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 ¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

½ cup vegan butter or regular unsalted butter

¾ cup dark brown coconut sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup pumpkin puree, plus 1tbs.

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

In large mixing bowl add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and whisk until well combined. In a small mixing bowl add the melted vegan butter, dark brown coconut sugar, vanilla extract and pumpkin puree whisk until well combined.

Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix together with a rubber spatula.

Once the dough comes together fold in the ½ cup dark chocolate chunks or chips. Let the dough rest in the fridge for 1 hour. Bake at 350°for 11-12 minutes on a lined baking sheet. Let cool for 5 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.