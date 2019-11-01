Spicy garlic shrimp over rice pilaf, with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Mike Harrison, Head Chef at the Seasons Restaurant in Buckley Healthcare Center, showed us how to make a spicy garlic shrimp dish over rice pilaf.

For more information on Buckley Healthcare Center, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or give them a call at (413) 774-3143.

Ingredients:

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
5 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup chicken stock
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons minced parsley
Spinach

Directions:

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat.
  2. Add the shrimp to the skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through.
  4. Remove shrimp to a plate and set aside.
  5. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.
  6. Add the chicken stock and whisk to combine. Simmer until stock has reduced by half about 5-10 minutes.
  7. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, lemon juice, and red pepper to the sauce. Stir to melt the butter and cook for 2 more minutes.
  8. Remove from the heat and return the shrimp to the sauce. Sprinkle the parsley over the top and stir to combine.
  9. Serve immediately

