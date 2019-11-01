Spicy garlic shrimp over rice pilaf, with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Mike Harrison, Head Chef at the Seasons Restaurant in Buckley Healthcare Center, showed us how to make a spicy garlic shrimp dish over rice pilaf.
For more information on Buckley Healthcare Center, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or give them a call at (413) 774-3143.
Ingredients:
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
5 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup chicken stock
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons minced parsley
Spinach
Directions:
- Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat.
- Add the shrimp to the skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through.
- Remove shrimp to a plate and set aside.
- Add the garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.
- Add the chicken stock and whisk to combine. Simmer until stock has reduced by half about 5-10 minutes.
- Add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, lemon juice, and red pepper to the sauce. Stir to melt the butter and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Remove from the heat and return the shrimp to the sauce. Sprinkle the parsley over the top and stir to combine.
- Serve immediately