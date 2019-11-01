Spicy garlic shrimp over rice pilaf, with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Mike Harrison, Head Chef at the Seasons Restaurant in Buckley Healthcare Center, showed us how to make a spicy garlic shrimp dish over rice pilaf.

For more information on Buckley Healthcare Center, you can head to BuckleyHealthcare.com, or give them a call at (413) 774-3143.

Ingredients:



1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chicken stock

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Spinach



Directions: