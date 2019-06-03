Spicy grilled cantaloupe salad

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to grill up cantaloupe for an arugula salad.
Ingredients:
- ½ a cantaloupe, sliced and seeded, not peeled (wedged)
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 tbs. for brushing the cantaloupe
- 2 tbs. limes juice
- 2 tbs. honey or agave
- 1 serrano chili, minced
- 1 tbs. parsley, chopped
- 1 tbs. mint chopped
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 2 cups, arugula
- Optional: Add pumpkin seeds, 2 tbs.
Directions:
- Preheat a grill pan or grill to medium high. Brush the grill and the cantaloupe on both sides with the 1tbs. of olive oil.
- Grill until you see char marks about 1-2 minutes a side.
- Well the cantaloupe is grilling make the dressing. In a mason jar or bowl whisk together, lime juice, olive oil, honey and serrano chili, salt and pepper until fully combined.
- Place the grilled cantaloupe slices on the bed of arugula and lightly dress with dressing.
- Garnish with chopped mint and parsley.