Spicy grilled cantaloupe salad

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to grill up cantaloupe for an arugula salad. 
 

Ingredients:

  • ½ a cantaloupe, sliced and seeded, not peeled (wedged)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 tbs. for brushing the cantaloupe
  • 2 tbs. limes juice
  • 2 tbs. honey or agave
  • 1 serrano chili, minced
  • 1 tbs. parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbs. mint chopped
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 2 cups, arugula
  • Optional: Add pumpkin seeds, 2 tbs.

Directions:

  • Preheat a grill pan or grill to medium high. Brush the grill and the cantaloupe on both sides with the 1tbs. of olive oil.
  • Grill until you see char marks about 1-2 minutes a side.
  • Well the cantaloupe is grilling make the dressing. In a mason jar or bowl whisk together, lime juice, olive oil, honey and serrano chili, salt and pepper until fully combined.
  • Place the grilled cantaloupe slices on the bed of arugula and lightly dress with dressing.
  • Garnish with chopped mint and parsley.

