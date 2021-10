HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) - Holyoke Community College is running a free 11-week line cook training certification course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute starting the week of October 4.

The college has a mission to support the region's hospitality industry with this program. This program is specifically designed for people who already have restaurant and service industry training and want to upgrade and refine their skills. This program also welcomes unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career in the restaurant industry.