Spicy honey mustard salmon tacos

(Mass Appeal) – Bright, colorful comfort food that’s full of flavor doesn’t have to be complicated. We’re checking in with our friend Dan Whalen, creator of the blog The Food in My Beard, who has a mouth-watering recipe. These are not your ordinary fish tacos!
INGREDIENTS:
- SALSA:
1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen, cooked)
1 cup diced cucumber
1/2 cup chopped red cabbage
1/4 cup chopped scallions (greens and whites)
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1 clove garlic, grated
juice of one lime
salt and pepper
- SALMON:
2 5oz salmon filets
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
salt and pepper
1/4 cup dijon mustard
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup thai chili garlic sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
- TACOS:
soft corn tortillas
thin sliced avocado
thin sliced radish
crumbled cotija cheese
more limes
PREARATION:
- Make the salsa – mix all the salsa ingredients in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Taste and add more lime juice or salt if needed.
- Make the salmon – Season the fish liberally with the paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir the mustard, honey, chili sauce, and soy sauce in a measuring cup until combined.
- Bring a pan to medium heat with a little cooking oil (olive, vegetable, or peanut). Add the fish to the pan and cook to brown on the first side, about 3-5 minutes. Flip the fish and pour the sauce over the fish. Stir to coat and cook the sauce in the pan, it will be bubbling rapidly. Turn the heat to low and finish cooking the salmon to your desired doneness. I like around 135 internal temp. Remove the sauce and fish onto a platter.
- Char the tortillas in a pan over high heat.
- Build the tacos – Flake up the fish a little bit and add it to the tortilla, then top with the salsa, followed by avocado, radish, cotija, and lime juice, and serve!