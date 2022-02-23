(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Nicole Young wants you to eat your vegetables! In this delicious recipe, Nicole pairs a homemade spice blend with veggies and a surprise ingredient to make it creamy, without the dairy!
Spicy Winter Vegetable Bisque
- 4 large cremini mushroom caps, sliced
- 2 tbsp chopped scallions
- 1 tbsp chopped shallots
- 1 cup sliced zucchini
- 1 chopped jalapeno
- 1/2 cup canned white beans rinsed
- 1/4 cup extra creamy almond milk
- 1/4 cup low sodium vegetable stock
- 1/8 cup water
- 1/2 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp citrus pepper spice blend
- Toasted chickpeas and microgreens for garnish
Citrus pepper spice blend
- parsley
- lemon peel
- smoked paprika
- black pepper
- thyme
- crushed chili pepper
Whisk 1/2 tsp each of the following dried spices in a small bowl.
Directions:
Sauté mushrooms in a large skillet with a drop of olive oil on med/high heat until mushrooms begin to brown (5-7 mins).Add the scallions, shallots, zucchini and jalapeno peppers to the pan and Sauté for another 3-5 mins.
Remove cooked veggie mixture from heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cooled, add the veggies to a blender with white beans and almond milk and puree til smooth. Pour the puree into a small saucepan, stir in 1/4 vegetable stock and water then let simmer on med heat.
Once mixture begins to boil, reduce heat to low, add 1 tsp to of the spice blend and stir well to combine and let simmer for another 5 minutes.
Serve hot and garnish with toasted chickpeas and your favorite microgreens.
Toasted chickpeas
Toss 1 tablespoon canned chickpeas (rinsed) with a pinch of the same spice blend used for the soup and toast over high heat in a small heated skillet, stirring continuously for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and serve hot or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.