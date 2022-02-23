(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Nicole Young wants you to eat your vegetables! In this delicious recipe, Nicole pairs a homemade spice blend with veggies and a surprise ingredient to make it creamy, without the dairy!

Spicy Winter Vegetable Bisque

4 large cremini mushroom caps, sliced

2 tbsp chopped scallions

1 tbsp chopped shallots

1 cup sliced zucchini

1 chopped jalapeno

1/2 cup canned white beans rinsed

1/4 cup extra creamy almond milk

1/4 cup low sodium vegetable stock

1/8 cup water

1/2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp citrus pepper spice blend

Toasted chickpeas and microgreens for garnish

Citrus pepper spice blend

parsley

lemon peel

smoked paprika

black pepper

thyme

crushed chili pepper

Whisk 1/2 tsp each of the following dried spices in a small bowl.

Directions:

Sauté mushrooms in a large skillet with a drop of olive oil on med/high heat until mushrooms begin to brown (5-7 mins).Add the scallions, shallots, zucchini and jalapeno peppers to the pan and Sauté for another 3-5 mins.

Remove cooked veggie mixture from heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cooled, add the veggies to a blender with white beans and almond milk and puree til smooth. Pour the puree into a small saucepan, stir in 1/4 vegetable stock and water then let simmer on med heat.

Once mixture begins to boil, reduce heat to low, add 1 tsp to of the spice blend and stir well to combine and let simmer for another 5 minutes.

Serve hot and garnish with toasted chickpeas and your favorite microgreens.

Toasted chickpeas

Toss 1 tablespoon canned chickpeas (rinsed) with a pinch of the same spice blend used for the soup and toast over high heat in a small heated skillet, stirring continuously for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and serve hot or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.