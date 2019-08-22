Spiked Mai Tai cupcakes for grownups only

(Mass Appeal)- Jennifer Remillard, owner of Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes brings us this recipe for alcohol-infused cupcakes that include three types of rum.

Mai Tai Cupcakes

(Yields Approx. 18 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour, sifted

2 TSP baking powder

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted

2 large brown eggs

1 TSP vanilla extract

¼ C dark rum

¼ C gold rum

¼ C light rum

1/8 C orgeat syrup

1/8 C curacao or orange liqueur

1/8 C lime juice

1/8 C milk



Frosting:

2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1/8 C rum

1/8 C lime juice

1/8 C orgeat syrup

1/8 C curacao or orange liqueur

1 TBSP milk (if needed)

Decorating the Cupcake:

Maraschino cherries

Lime Zest

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Measure out the liquid ingredients. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the wet ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through if needed. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting and Decorating the Cupcakes:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the light rum, orgeat, curacao or orange liqueur, lime juice and milk; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add milk if it’s too dry.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Top with maraschino cherries and lime zest.

Adapted from The Boozy Baker. Inspired by Variations of Traditional Mai Tai.