Spiked & spicy apple muffins

(Mass Appeal) – These muffins give new meaning to rise and shine! That’s right, our friend Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and creator of bakingnaturally.com, is here to show us how to spice up our mornings with a special twist on an apple muffin!

Ingredients:

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

¾ cup neutral-flavored oil-like safflower

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon spiced rum (optional)

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1 additional tablespoon reserved

4 cups apples (2 cups grated, 2 cups small dice)

1 cup finely chopped walnuts (optional)

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons unfiltered apple cider

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425. Butter and flour 12 large muffin tins, or use muffin papers and set aside.

Mix all dry ingredients together in a large bowl, set aside. Have nuts and apples in separate bowls, set aside. Squeeze fresh lemon juice from one lemon over cut and grated apples so they don’t brown too quickly, add rum to apple mixture and 1 tablespoon of reserved flour, and toss.

In another large bowl, add sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla. Whisk until fully combined-about 1-2 minutes.

Mix dry ingredients into the egg mixture, add apple cider, and stir. Add reserved apples and nuts. Mix until all ingredients are just combined. The mixture may be lumpy, that’s OK.

Fill muffin tins 3/4 full. Place in a 425-degree oven for 10 minutes. Turn oven down to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 15-18 minutes. Start checking for doneness at 25 minutes, watch carefully. Let cool in tins for 15 minutes, turn muffins out on a wire rack and let cool or enjoy warm.

Yields 12-14 large muffins.

Glaze

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon melted butter

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons apple cider

Mix all ingredients together to desired consistency and drizzle over cooled muffins.