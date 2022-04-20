(Mass Appeal) – So many families in Ukraine are experiencing unimaginable hardships right now. One of those families has a special connection to western Massachusetts, and Bright Nights at Forest Park. Here to talk more about Max the Illustrator and how we can help is Spirit of Springfield President, Judy Matt.

Max Stasiuk and his family are incredibly grateful for the donations they’ve received so far. To order your copy of “Little Frog and the Bright Lights”, please visit spiritofspringfield.org.