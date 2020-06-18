Spoil Dad This Father’s Day With a Strawberry, Mint, and Lemon Bourbon Smash

(Mass Appeal) – As we plan to celebrate dad this weekend, we spoke about the classic and trendy liquor, bourbon, as a gift in a segment earlier this week. Joining us today is mixologist Michelle MacDonald from Fitzwilly’s and the Toasted Owl in Northampton with a refreshing bourbon drink if you don’t want to drink it neat or on the rocks.

Strawberry, mint, and lemon bourbon smash

Ingredients

In a drink shaker, combine: Four strawberries halved, four Lemon wedges, 4-5 mint leaves and muddle everything together

After muddling, add a few ice cubes to both shaker and also to the glass

Pour 1.5 to 2.0 ounces of bourbon to shaker (can add more or less to taste) and stir, do not shake.

Strain into glass 1/2 filled with ice and garnish with lemon zest, strawberry slices and a sprig of mint. If desired, a splash of seltzer can be added.