Spring potato salad with local greens and bacon

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to elevate your potato salad? Incorporate local asparagus and some savory bacon! Chef John Slattery of ChefJohnSlattery.com takes us through the recipe.
Ingredients:
2 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes, cooked
1/2 cup chopped asparagus tips
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1/4 cup sliced green onions
3 hard-boiled eggs
2 cups shredded spinach
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon grain mustard
1 tsp granulated onion
1 tsp granulated garlic
2 tablespoon cider vinegar
Salt and pepper