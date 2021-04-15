Spring refresh with Limor Suss

(Mass Appeal) - It's time for Mass Appeal's pet of the week… today we're introducing you to Earl Grey & Prince Poppy. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on these two little fellas.

Earl Grey & Prince Poppy are two large super friendly bunnies. They have experience with cats and do well with them. They have also lived with kids who are respectful and a little bit older. No young kids, please. Earl Grey & Prince Poppy are nervous about dogs but would probably be ok with calm dogs with a slow introduction. They love to have free run of the house when people are there to supervise us and can have a large enclosure for when no one is there. Rabbits often form deep bonds with their humans in the same way a dog or cat would.