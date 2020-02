(Mass Appeal) – New York Fashion Week was just a few weeks ago and Jaimie Tucker, style blogger at JaimieTucker.com, joined us in Studio 1A to report on the hot trends for Spring 2020.

Tucker shared nine examples of Spring trends, including: neon, crochet, long shorts, puffed sleeves, sheer dresses, vests, spring leather, polka dots and textured tights.

Tucker added that the energy Fashion Week was palpable and the people-watching was fantastic.