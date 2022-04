(Mass Appeal) – Some people have a knack for being funny. And for a select few, being funny can lead to being famous. Here now to tell us about your chance to attend a Q & A with a famous funny person is Springfield J-C-C Marketing & Membership Director, Seth Stutman.

Your chance to talk with Alan Zweibel is Thursday, May 12th at 7pm at the JCC in Springfield. The event is free for members and just $10 for non-members. More information can be found at springfieldjcc.org.