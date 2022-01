PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison in connection with firearm and drug trafficking charges.

A judge in Springfield federal court sentenced 43-year-old Elvins Sylvestre to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.