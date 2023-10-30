(Mass Appeal) – Some of you had a pretty normal start to life with a standard upbringing. Others may have had a very difficult childhood and faced many challenges growing up. How you reacted to that adversity and how it changed you is where you get your strength. Lomel grew up in the inner city of Springfield and bounced around the country in and out of broken homes, programs and foster care, but found music to be his therapy. He shared his story on Mass Appeal to inspire others.