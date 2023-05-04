(Mass Appeal) – Get ready to celebrate at the 2nd Annual Springfield Pride Parade this June! The weekend will be jam-packed with exciting events and here with all the information is Taurean Bethea, founder and CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade.
by: Kayla Hevey
