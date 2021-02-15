Springfield Symphony keeping the music alive virtually

(Mass Appeal) – The arts industry has suffered quite a bit during the Covid-19 pandemic. But one local organization is making sure you have access to great performances and interactive experiences.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is hosting a series of virtual events every other week, beginning February 18th. Kirsten Lipkens, Education Director with the Springfield Symphony explains that all the events will be a mix of entertainment and education.

The dates for the events are as follows:

All classes will be held at 7:30pm. Registration is required.

Through the Card to Culture program, individuals who are EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare card holders may get free tickets to this event.