(Mass Appel) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra invites you to a Juneteenth Concert that is free and open to the community! Join the celebration of the incredible diversity of our region and commemorate the important date in our collective history. Joining me here in the studio is Paul Lambert, President and CEO of the Springfield Symohony Orchestra, Avery Sharpe, Performer and Music Arranger, and remotely by Kevin Scott, guest conductor for the Juneteenth Concert, with all the details.