(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is having their “Fearless Women” Concert tomorrow, celebrating women in music and you can join in on the celebration. Here with all the details is Paul Lambert, President and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Mark Russell Smith, Guest Conductor for this performance, and Wei Luo, guest pianist.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Fearless Women

The Fearless Women concert will be held Saturday, March 11th starting at 7:30pm at Symphony Hall, 34 Court Street, Springfield.

The symphony will also feature the Fearless Women Awards, recognizing local women who have made an impact in the Greater Springfield community in the categories of Bravery, Advocacy, Passion, Perseverance, and Authenticity. The women have been nominated by their peers and will be recognized during the concert.

Prior to the concert, there will be a book signing with author and Springfield Poet Laureate Magdalena Gómez that will be held in the Mahogany Room from 6:00pm – 7:00pm.

Visit springfieldsymphony.org for tickets and more information.