(Mass Appeal) – The sound of dozens of musicians weaving their instruments together on a stage in a performance at Springfield’s Symphony Hall is magic to the ears. And when two soloists join in the result is an exceptional auditory experience.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes conducts the SSO with two spectacular soloists, Emmanuel Ceysson, principle harpist of the Met, and Denis Bouriakov, principle flutist of the LA Philharmonic, in a program of Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy, Ginastera, and Bernstein.