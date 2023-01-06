(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of 2023 is taking place next Saturday, and joining me is Springfield Symphony Orchestra Interim Executive Director, Paul Lambert, as well as Guest Conductor for this performance, Kevin Scott, to give us all the details.

Audacity of Hope

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the life and spirit of Martin Luther King with “Audacity of Hope” on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.

Kevin Scott, an African-American conductor, composer and native New Yorker, will lead the orchestra as guest conductor on January 14. Born in the Bronx and raised in Harlem, Scott has led various orchestras, choruses and bands throughout the greater New York area and in Atlanta, Philadelphia and in Bulgaria.

Mr. Scott’s works have been performed by the orchestras of Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and St. Louis, and soon, Springfield.

A first for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, there will be a spoken word presentation by Springfield’s Poet Laureate, and a local cultural icon, Magdalena Gómez as part of the concert.

A “Classical Conversation” with Kevin Scott will take place at 6:30 p.m. on January 14 for all ticketholders

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website, springfieldsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 413-733-2291

