(Mass Appeal) – Whether it is date-night, an evening out with friends, or an event for the whole family – there’s nothing like a Springfield Symphony Orchestra Concert. Kicking off their first full season since the pandemic is a fitting performance for the occasion. Joining us is Paul Lambert, Interim Executive Director for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, to talk about the upcoming performance of Sensational Beginnings.

Sensational Beginnings

Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30pm the Springfield Symphony Orchestra welcomes Grammy-winning guest conductor JoAnn Falletta, who is noted among the ten best living conductors in the world. Falletta serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Music Director Laureate of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center, and Artistic Adviser of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will feature Zoltan Kodály’s Dances of Galanta; Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring special guest solo cellist Joshua Roman; and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7, considered by many musicologists to be his best symphony.

All ticket holders are welcome to attend a “Classical Conversation” just prior to the concert at 6:30 p.m. on October 22 with JoAnn Falletta and Joshua Roman.

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website, springfieldsymphony.org.

Sponsored by: Springfield Symphony Orchestra