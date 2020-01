(Mass Appeal) – Springfield Symphony Orchestra is beginning a year long celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven with a concert on Saturday, January 11 led by special guest conductor Mark Russell Smith.

Maestro Mark Russell Smith joined us to talk about the upcoming concert, in honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, and the wonderful music you can expect to hear.

For more information about the concert, visit the Springfield Symphony Orchestra online at SpringfieldSymphony.org or online at 413-733-2291.