(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s beloved Holiday Pops returns to the stage December 3rd, and there are still a few tickets left. This year’s performance brings New York City-based Broadway Music Conductor William Waldrop to town as guest conductor along with Soprano soloist Camille Zamora and they both join me now with the Symphony’s Interim Executive Director, Paul Lambert.

Holiday Pops: Joy to the World

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will mark the return of its beloved Holiday Pops with “Joy to the World” on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.

New York City-based Broadway Music Conductor William Waldrop will serve as the concert’s Guest Conductor Waldrop currently serves as the Associate Conductor for Broadway’s longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

Soprano soloist Camille Zamora will also be the guest soprano soloist for the performance, who this past season performed at the Kennedy Center and at the U.S. Capitol with Yo-Yo Ma.

“Joy to the World” will also feature the return of the Springfield Symphony Chorus to the stage

High School Choral students from Springfield, Holyoke and Deerfield Academy, will also perform, along with Cantor Elise Barber from Temple Beth El.

Joy to the Word’s family-friendly program will celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and holidays all over the the world with a wide variety of beloved holiday hits such as “White Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” “The First Noel,” “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle” and many more.

For tickets and more information visit springfieldsymphony.org

