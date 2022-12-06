(MASS APPEAL) – At the Springfield Thunderbirds 6th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, fans can throw new and gently used stuffed animals on the ice in celebration of the T-Birds’ first goal. Bears will then be donated to local charities. Springfield Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa, as well as Ted Hebert, owner of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, are here with all the details.

Springfield Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 10th puck drops 7:05pm inside the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street, Springfield. The Thunderbirds will face off against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Visit springfieldthunderbirds.com for more information.

Sponsored by: Springfield Thunderbirds