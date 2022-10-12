(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Thunderbirds were voted the AHL Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season, making it to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in team history! They are looking forward to another great season, with the first puck to drop this Saturday, October 15th, T-Birds fans are already on the edge of their seats. Joining us today is Nathan Costa, Thunderbirds’ President, to give us all the details on this upcoming season.

Thunderbirds Events this weekend

Saturday, October 15th there will be a Pre-game Block Party from 4:00pm until 6:00pm in downtown Springfield. Then puck drops against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05pm inside the Mass Mutual Center.

Sunday, October 16th is Kid’s Opening Day, featuring character appearances, in a game against the Providence Bruins. That puck drops at 3:05pm.

For tickets and a look at their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season visit springfieldthunderbirds.com

