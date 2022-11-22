(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are partnering with ROCK 102 and MGM Springfield for the annual Mayflower Marathon, all to benefit the Open Pantry ahead of Thanksgiving. Thunderbirds’ President, Nathan Costa, joins us to share all the details.

The Thunderbirds are encouraging all fans to donate their non-perishable food items to the Mayflower Marathon at each November home game inside the MassMutual Center box office lobby.

Items can also be dropped off anytime at the Thunderbirds front office during normal business hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) anytime before the marathon.

For the first time, the marathon will culminate inside the MassMutual Center on Nov. 23 when the T-Birds host the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. for Mayflower Marathon Night.