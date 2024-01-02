(Mass Appeal) – S.U.D.C., Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood is, exactly that…the sudden, unexplainable death of a child between 1 year old and 18. It’s different from S.I.D.S which is about unexplained infant death.

To raise awareness of SUDC, they have partnered with the Springfield Thunderbirds for this coming Saturday night’s game against the Providence Bruins at the Mass Mutual Center. Jenniffer Fanska, SUDC Ambassador, Advocate and Peer Friend, along with Steve Brousseau, an Account Executive for the Springfield Thunderbirds, join us now with more.