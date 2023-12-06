(MASS APPEAL) – Your Springfield Thunderbirds will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday, Dec. 9th, against the Bridgeport Islanders. puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

I am joined by Thunderbirds’ President, Nathan Costa, who has all the details on this fun annual event.

Springfield Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 9th puck drops 7:05pm inside the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street, Springfield. The Thunderbirds will face off against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Visit springfieldthunderbirds.com for more information.

