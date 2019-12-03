Springfield Thunderbirds to help local children at the Teddy Bear Toss

(Mass Appeal) – The fur will be flying this Saturday, as the Springfield Thunderbirds host their 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss. This fun event is for a good cause. Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds joins us with the details.

On Saturday, December 7 at 7:05 p.m. when the T-Birds host the Laval Rocket, fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals. When the T-Birds score their first goal, fans throw their bears and stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.

Upon collection, the bears and stuffed animals will be donated to area charities to help put smiles on the faces of underprivileged youth this holiday season.

To get your tickets to join in the fun, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Promotional consideration provided by Springfield Thunderbirds