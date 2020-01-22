Springfield Thunderbirds to honor Hometown Heroes

(Mass Appeal) – The Thunderbirds will be honoring men and women who serve the community as first responders in the fire, police, EMT and related services at a special game this Saturday. Here to tell us more are Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa and Ride to Remember organizer John Delaney.

For the first time, the Thunderbirds will wear specialty red-white-and-blue jerseys paying homage to the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic Hockey team on its 40th anniversary, but also generating funds for the Springfield Ride to Remember – the jerseys have the Ride to Remember logo adorned on the shoulder patch.

Hometown Heroes Night is happening this Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at the MassMutual Center. For tickets and more information, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

