Springfield Thunderbirds to host annual Pink in the Rink game to help fight breast cancer

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are helping to honor breast cancer survivors and to promote Rays of Hope at their 4th annual Pink in the Rink game. Nate Costa and Michelle Graci join us with the details.

This much-anticipated annual event is sure to sell out, so buy your tickets early! There is a range of pre-game festivities before the Thunderbirds take to their one day only pink ice. Survivors will also be recognized on the ice in a moving, powerful tribute.

The game takes place this Saturday, March 7th at 7:05 PM at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. For tickets or more information, visit www.springfieldthunderbirds.com.

