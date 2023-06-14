(MASS APPEAL) – This coming Monday is Juneteenth, the federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. It is also a day to recognize and celebrate our diverse local community. Joining me today is Kainé Compton, one of the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee members, and Springfield City Councilor, Justin Hurst with all the details on this years Juneteenth Jubilee in Springfield.

The Juneteenth Jubilee in Springfield will take place from Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th with different events throughout the weekend. All events are completely free to the public.

Juneteenth Jubilee Flag Raising

Friday, June 16th at 12:00pm there will be a flag raising ceremony at The Black Vietnam Veterans Memoral in Mason Square on State Street in Springfield.

Juneteenth Jubilee Adult Block Party (21+)

Friday, June 16th at 5:00pm there will be an adult block party taking place at Level 5 Restaurant. Attendants must be 21 years of age or older for this event.

Juneteenth Jubilee Family Fun Day

Saturday, June 17th from 1:00pm through 7:00pm there will be a Family Fun Day held at Blunt Park. Guests can look forward to musical performances, children activities, vendors, and much more!

Juneteenth Jubilee Father’s Day Brunch

Sunday, June 18th from 11:00am through 1:00pm there will be a Father’s Day Brunch held at The Dunbar Center in Springfield.