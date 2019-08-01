Springfield’s National Night Out to build community and generate smiles

Springfield’s C3 Police City National Night Out works to enhance the bond between law enforcement and community members. This year’s Night Out, taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, is no exception.

Officer Greg Vatrano and Suehaily Arce, C3 Police Coordinator, joined us to talk about the event taking place in Forest Park at the Trinity Church on Sumner Avenue. Running from 3:30 – 8:30 p.m., it will feature free school supplies, music, food, face painting, and more.

In addition to Trinity Church in Forest Park, the event is taking place city-wide. If you’d like to see what’s going on in your area, visit the Springfield Police web site at www.springfield-ma.gov/police/