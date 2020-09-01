Square One launches “Campaign for Healthy Kids”

(Mass Appeal) – Square One’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, well-being and a healthy learning environment continues with their new program launch. Kristine Allard is the Vice President of Development & Communications for Square One, and she joins us with details.

If you’d like to help empower the next generation of leaders, the campaign includes numerous opportunities for businesses and individuals to become involved as donors and partners.

For more information, visit www.startatsquareone.org.