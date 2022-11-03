(Mass Appeal) – The second concert of the season for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra takes place this Saturday and you are invited to enjoy Messages from Mozart. Today we are joined by Paul Lambert, Interim Executive Director for the SSO, and Tania Miller, Guest Conductor for this performance, with all the details.

Messages from Mozart

Canadian Conductor Tania Miller will conduct the concert, who formerly served as Music Director of Canada’s Victoria Symphony for 14 years and has appeared as a guest conductor in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. The concert will also feature guest pianist Elan Sicroff.

Messages from Mozart will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 (Linz), accompanied by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s The Messenger, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 3.

All ticket holders are welcome to attend a “Classical Conversation” just prior to the concert at 6:30 p.m. on November 5th with Tania Miller. There will also be a Meet & Greet following the performance with the guest conductor

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website, springfieldsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 413-733-2291.

Sponsored by: Springfield Symphony Orchestra