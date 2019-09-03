St. Anne Parish to host annual September 11 Memorial Mass

(Mass Appeal) – Bruce Broyles of the 9/11 Memorial Mass Committee joined us today to discuss a special service hosted annually in memory of the thousands who perished in the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The Mass, this year on Wednesday, Sept. 11, will be held at St. Anne Parish, 30 College Street in Chicopee at 7 p.m. A light reception will follow in the parish hall. Broyles added that people can feel free to drop off their favorite dessert prior to the Mass.

Broyles added that this special event emphasizes community and local police, fire departments and Knights of Columbus will be in attendance.