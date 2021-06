BOSTON (SHNS) - With a vote to advance a surtax on household income over $1 million on tap for Wednesday, one of the organizations that was key to keeping the proposal off the 2018 ballot shared an open letter sent to lawmakers Monday urging them to reject tax increases and instead focus on getting people back to work.

More than 150 Massachusetts companies representing about 15,645 workers have signed onto the open letter, which was circulated Monday morning with contact information for officials at the Partnership for Massachusetts' Future and the Massachusetts High Technology Council, which was a lead plaintiff when the Supreme Judicial Court in 2018 ruled the surtax plan could not go to voters.