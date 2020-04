(Mass Appeal) – We started off the day centered on Mass Appeal, running through a yoga routine with Melaney Houle of Lotus and Compass Yoga.

Houle started seated, asking us to put our hands on our hearts and stomachs, paying close attention to our breath. Then we transitioned to a tabletop position and did some cat and cow stretches.

Finally, we rolled our hips and shoulders out in concert with our breathing.