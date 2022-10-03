(Mass Appeal) – It’s apple season and there are so many amazing recipes to incorporate this tasty fruit into your cooking. Fitness and Nutrition Expert Danielle Formaro from Mighty Mama Nutrition and Fitness is here to share one of her favorite breakfast ideas involving apples.

Ingredients

Topping:

2-3 favorite apples, thinly sliced

1⁄2 Tsp. ground cinnamon

Avocado oil

For the pancakes:

1 cup whole wheat or white whole wheat flour

1/2 cup oat flour

3 Tbsp. baking powder

Dash of Salt

1⁄2 tsp. apple pie spice

1-1⁄2 cups almond milk

1 large egg (beaten)

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp grade A maple syrup

4 tbsp. butter (melted)

1/2 cup fresh apple sauce or organic store bought apple sauce

Directions

On medium heat drizzle some oil in a pan, add apple slices, sprinkle with cinnamon and let cook until softened, about 5-8 minutes. Toss occasionally. Then turn off heat.

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and apple pie spice in a small bowl and set aside.

Combine milk, egg, vanilla extract, maple syrup and butter in a medium bowl, and whisk together.

Add flour mixture to wet mixture and mix together until there are no lumps.

Add apple sauce to the batter, and mix together.

Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 to ⅓ cup of batter onto the skillet and cook

about 2 minutes, or until sides start to bubble. Then with a

spatula, flip to the other side, and cook for an additional 1

to 1-1/2 minutes.

Continue with remaining batter.

Then top with cooked apples and enjoy!