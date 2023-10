(Mass Appeal) – There was a 48% increase in electric vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2023 versus the same period in the 2nd quarter of 2022 and in a recent survey of those shopping for a car, more than 50% of shoppers were interested in adding an EV to their garage. If you’re thinking about going electric, Eversource Manager of Electric Mobility Sean Tully, is here to field a few questions.