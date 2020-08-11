Staying safe from toxic hand sanitizers

(Mass Appeal) – The FDA has issued warning about certain toxic hand sanitizers that are causing people to get sick when they use or ingest them. Dr. Stanley Glazer, dermatologist at New England Dermatology and Laser Center, joined us with safety tips.

Dr. Glazer noted that most of the sanitizers that have been flagged as toxic are not made in the United States. It’s the methanol that’s contained in them that is making people sick.

Dr. Glazer added that the FDA does not approve any hand sanitizer, know if you see that on the label it is false. Also avoid products labeled as “long lasting” as sanitizers do not have a long-lasting effect. A thorough hand wash continues to be the most effective.