STEM@Work: a unique paid internship program for high school students

Have a high school student interested in a career in science, technology, engineering and math? There’s an amazing paid internship opportunity through the Collaborative for Educational Services in Northampton called STEM@work and it offers college-level opportunities.

Matt Rigney, Director of Alternative Youth Services joined us to talk about the program. He was joined by intern Hannah Nicolson, who spoke to her experience and how she’s planning to pursue STEM-related work in college.

For more information on how to apply for this program visit: www.collaborative.org/programs/school-work/stemwork .