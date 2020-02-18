Step by step yoga: working toward crow and crane pose

(Mass Appeal) – Some of the more challenging yoga poses are easier to achieve if you break them down step by step. Amy Bourque, from Transform at Amy Bourque, joined us to show the steps needed to achieve crow and crane pose.

Bourque noted both arm balance poses are similar, but arms are straighter in crane pose. She advised to keep arms about shoulder distance apart and squeeze your legs into your arms.

Bourque stated squatting on a block can help you get your knees up to you the top of your triceps. Bourque suggested focusing on a spot slightly ahead of you, rather than looking straight down, which would send you into a somersault.