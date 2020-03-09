“Still Life with Iris” playing at Springfield’s Drama Studio

(Mass Appeal) – The Drama Studio in Springfield is currently showing a production with actors aged 9 to adult called “Still Life with Iris.” Director Dan Morbyrne and actress Reagan Phillips joined us with details of the production.

Phillips, who is cast as the lead role, Iris, said the play follows the lead character on a path of self-discovery. Morbyrne added that the play is a great take in for families of all ages.

“Still Life with Iris” is playing Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6, 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 and 15 at 3 p.m. For more information, call 413-739-1983 or visit DramaStudio.org.