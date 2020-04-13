Stocking a healthy pantry with essential and delicious items

(Mass Appeal) – One thing that’s important to have during this time is a well-stocked pantry in order to create healthy and delicious meals. Registered dietitian Jen Belanger joined us to talk about healthy pantry essentials.

According to Belagner, you should think about your pantry in categories: first, spices; next, dry and canned items; then baking and cooking; and finally, fridge and fresh items.

Keeping your home well-supplied with healthy items, means a good meal is not too hard to put together.